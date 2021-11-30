Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

NOVT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.00. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,993. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 1 year low of $115.58 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

