Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,245. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

