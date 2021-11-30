Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,891 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $162,274.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

