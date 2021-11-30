Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of eGain worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

