Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NATH stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.