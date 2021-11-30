Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

