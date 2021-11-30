Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

