Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHLD opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

