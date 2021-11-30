Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,376 shares of company stock worth $1,101,030. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $850.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

