NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5,112.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $350.66 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

