NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $197,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.