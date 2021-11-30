NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 102.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

LBRDK stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

