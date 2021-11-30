NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.