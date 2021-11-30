NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

