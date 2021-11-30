NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

