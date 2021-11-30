NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 479.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $435,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 307.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,239,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,700,000 after acquiring an additional 935,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.