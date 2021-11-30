NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $834.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.