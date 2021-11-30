NXM (NXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,208.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. NXM has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $39,208.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $153.76 or 0.00267744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,142 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,242 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

