Nyerium (NYEX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $19,875.41 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.62 or 1.00090717 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,525,339 coins and its circulating supply is 34,640,711 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

