Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 402.0% in November

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYXH opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

