Oatly Group (OTLY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY):

11/30/2021 – Oatly Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

11/18/2021 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

10/27/2021 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

10/8/2021 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oatly Group stock traded down 0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 8.32 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

