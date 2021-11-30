Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.