Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.