ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $727,226.88 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

ONTF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 1,027,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,034. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a P/E ratio of -87.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

