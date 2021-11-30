Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OCLG stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 5,516,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,067,945. Oncologix Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Oncologix Tech
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncologix Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncologix Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.