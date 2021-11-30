Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLG stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 5,516,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,067,945. Oncologix Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

