Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTLC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,014. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

