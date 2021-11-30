ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

