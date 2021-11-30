Only1 Price Tops $0.55 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $38.42 million and $3.14 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.