Onooks Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $312,979.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onooks has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.10 or 0.08023878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.53 or 1.00005015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

