Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,810,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

