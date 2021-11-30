Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Open Text has raised its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

