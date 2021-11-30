Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 463,274 shares.The stock last traded at $47.53 and had previously closed at $48.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Open Text by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

