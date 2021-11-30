Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $50,903.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,423.61 or 0.07727364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.70 or 1.00008066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.