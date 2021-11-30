Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl Purchases 10,000 Shares

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $91,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

