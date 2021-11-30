Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

