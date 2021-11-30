Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

