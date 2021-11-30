Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $325,867.11 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $325,867.11 and approximately $135,906.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00094735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.33 or 0.07714723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,312.48 or 1.00298780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

