Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,968,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,780,380.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 239,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

