Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

