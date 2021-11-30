Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

