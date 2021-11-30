Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

