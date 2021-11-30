Oxygen (OXY) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $120.89 million and $706,430.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,936,911 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

