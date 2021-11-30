Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,263 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

