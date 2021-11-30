Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,017 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

