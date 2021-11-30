Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 23,387 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.