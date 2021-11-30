Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.