Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.