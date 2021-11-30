Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $50,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of ANF opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

