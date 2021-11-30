Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 6,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
