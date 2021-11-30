Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 6,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.