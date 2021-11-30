Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

